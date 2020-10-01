Former Karachi corps commander found dead

KARACHI: The body of former Karachi corps commander retired Lt Gen Muzaffar Ali Usmani was found in a vehicle parked in Kheyaban-e-Sehr neighbourhood of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), said police.

He was 80.

The body was transferred to PNS Shifa Hospital. According to preliminary reports, the retired general suffered a heart attack while driving.

Usmani was born in the Muradabad area of ​​India in 1944. His family migrated to Pakistan following the partition in 1947.

He was commissioned in the Pakistan Army in 1966. During his service, he held various command and staff appointments and also commanded a corps-sized formation in Bahawalpur.

He was instrumental in overthrowing the government of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Oc 12, 1999. When the government did not allow the aircraft of then army chief General Pervez Musharraf to land in Karachi, Usmani took control of Karachi Airport and ensured the landing.

In 2001, then chief executive Gen Musharraf appointed him deputy army chief. However, due to growing differences, Musharraf removed him from the position.

Usmani retired in 2002.