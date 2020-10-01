Elderly woman injured in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: The Indian Army once again violated the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, as a 65-year-old woman was injured due to unprovoked shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the civilian population was targeted with “automatics and heavy mortars” along the Jandrot Sector at the LoC.

“A 65 years old woman in Kathar Village got injured,” read a statement by the military’s media wing.