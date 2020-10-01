Cricket tour 

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced the dates of matches plus venues against Pakistan in their home. The series involves three T20 matches , including two Test matches. According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the squad would leave for Auckland on November 23.The players would be quarantine for fourteen days in Christchurch, and the players will not be taking part in any cricket related activities during the days of quarantine. In addition, Pakistanis’ last tours to New Zealand were in 2016, Pakistan lost both Tests, but at the tour of 2018, they defeated black caps in the shortest format of the game, but suffered a 5-0 whitewash in the One Day Internationals (ODIs) series. As per the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Test rankings, New Zealand occupies the fourth place, just ahead of Pakistan. I wish our team best of luck and hope that they will break down the winning streak of New Zealand in the longest format of the game against them.

Hammal Naeem

Makran