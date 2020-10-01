Court orders to forfeit Sharif’s properties in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday ordered forfeiting assets and properties of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana reference.

The accountability court’s Judge Asghar Ali released the orders to forfeit assets and properties including land, luxury vehicles, accounts in local and foreign banks belonging to Nawaz Sharif after the details were presented by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The assets being used by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader will be forfeited following the directives of the court which include vehicles (Mercedes, Land Cruisers, tractors); bungalow in Murree, 102 Kanals agriculture land in Sheikhupura.

The anti-corruption watchdog obtained an important record regarding the assets and properties of the absconding Nawaz Sharif during the investigation of Toshakhana reference. The investigators collected the record from Lahore Development Authority (LDA), deputy commissioner (DC) Lahore, excise department, a private bank, administrations of Sheikhupura and Murree.

It emerged that Nawaz possesses agricultural land in different cities of Punjab province, including 1,550 kanals in Lahore and Sheikhupura, whereas he is also the owner of a bungalow in Murree.

On September 9, an accountability court had declared Nawaz a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana reference. Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani are named in the reference for allegedly obtaining luxury vehicles from the treasury by paying 15 per cent of the actual price.