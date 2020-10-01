Country’s nuclear, strategic capabilities safe, Imran says

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the country’s nuclear and strategic capabilities were safe and the nation will continue to strengthen its strategic capability in order to protect its interests.

The premier visited the Satellite Ground Station at the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the national space agency, Wednesday night where he was briefed about its work in space, science and technology and its contributions toward the country’s national security and socio-economic development.

“Prime Minister reiterated that all available resources will be utilized in further strengthening strategic capabilities to preserve [the] sovereignty of the country,” Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 30, 2020

“Pakistan’s nuclear and strategic capability is safe and secure under a robust command and control system,” the PMO added.

Pakistan currently has four remote sensing and communications satellites: two ground stations and two in orbit.

In July 2018, the space agency launched two satellites with the help of China.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry told Arab News in May the country had planned to send its first astronaut into space by 2022, saying a contract had been inked in this regard between SUPARCO and a Chinese space company.