Buzdar takes notice after woman gang-raped in Nankana Sahib

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday took notice of an alleged incident of gang-rape in Nankana Sahib and directed the regional police officer (RPO) to submit a report regarding the incident.

Six men purportedly raped the woman on the evening of Sept 24 after picking her up from a bus stop where she was waiting for the bus. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Mangtanwala police station.

The police have registered a case against the accused, four of whom have not been identified, Nanakana Sahib District Police Office (DPO) Ismail Kharak said.

A first information report (FIR), registered on the complaint of the victim’s sister on Sept 29 and includes Section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code (punishment for rape/assault), stated that the woman was travelling home on a passenger bus from Lahore to Jaranwala on Sept 24 at 7:00 pm when the vehicle broke down near Mangtanwala police station limits.

While she was waiting for another bus, two men in a white car stopped and offered to drop her off at More Khunda, the complaint said.

The men drugged the victim by giving her spiked juice and took her to a dera where four other men were waiting. The accused gang-raped the victim and then left her in a field, the complaint said.

After regaining consciousness, the woman went to her sister’s house and told her what happened.

Police have constituted three teams to investigate the incident, Kharak said, adding that the victim’s medical report was awaited.

He added that police were also looking into the bus the victim had travelled in and why it had broken down.