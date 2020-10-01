Body shifted in Qingqi after hospital refuses to provide ambulance

KARACHI: A man in Mirpurkhas, Sindh was compelled to shift the body of his deceased daughter to his residence on a Qingqi rickshaw after the administration of Civil Hospital allegedly refused to provide him an ambulance.

According to the family, the girl was admitted to the hospital earlier this week after she developed a high fever. She passed away on Wednesday.

“We requested the hospital administration to provide us an ambulance to shift the body but the administration flatly refused,” her father said.

“Being very poor, we were not in a position to hire a private ambulance so they were compelled to load the body onto a Qingqi rickshaw and shifted it to their house,” he added.

However, the hospital administration says the family never asked for an ambulance. “We did not even know that they took the body home in a Qingqi [rickshaw],” an official said.