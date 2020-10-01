LAHORE: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has granted permission to all those college students whose admission was not sent due to shortage of lectures, F grades or the one with last chance to sit in special Covid-19 exam starting from October 10, 2020.
The admission forms with a single fee can be submitted by October 2, 2020, through college login.
BISE announces to accept late admissions amid virus outbreak
LAHORE: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has granted permission to all those college students whose admission was not sent due to shortage of lectures, F grades or the one with last chance to sit in special Covid-19 exam starting from October 10, 2020.