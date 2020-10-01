An opportunity for Pakistani agriculture

China’s barley import Suspension from Australia

By: Sumeera Asghar Roy and Rehan Saeed

With the advancement in the nuclear field and the invention of more deadly and speedy nukes, a trend of confrontation is shifting from the battlefield to trade wars to avoid destruction on a massive level. In this globalized world, interdependence has become an unavoidable element. No matter how large and diverse a state is, it can never be that large and varied that it may not have to import any kind of raw material or full-fledged entity. So to threaten a country or to teach a lesson, sanctions or imports of a concerned government are halted temporarily or permanently.

Recently, China has halted its import of barley from Australia’s largest barley exporter, CBH Grain Pvt Ltd in the midst of the US-China trade war, as the latter has shown its inclination towards the USA by sending its ships to the South China Sea for joint naval exercises with the USA and India. The suspension was brought into action on the basis of pest contamination in the imported stuff. It has not only put the credibility of Australia’s barley exports at risk but also has shrunken the graph of barley export as China had been importing barley on a large scale, which was not less than $500 million per annum. The tussle had already started when China imposed 80 percent tariffs on Australia’s barley export.

The need of the hour is that Pakistan should capitalize from the present condition by mounting a production of barley on a massive scale to export barley to its all-weather friend, i.e., China, as it will not only help Pakistan to exploit China’s enormous market but also will help China to reduce transportation costs, which it had been consuming on cargo ships. China has to cover a distance of more than 7000 kilometers to reach the market of Australia and then another 7000 km to reach back to China.

For international trade, grain quality is as important as the yield. Hence, there is a dire need to use soil sampling and testing machines, and grain moisture equipment to ensure quality and required shelf-life. There are subsidized irrigation projects running in the Pakistan, but the government should also focus on other equipment, hybrid high-yielding seeds, and create a linkage between research institutions and farmer communities

CPEC could prove instrumental as it has a number of advantages, including cost effectiveness, time effectiveness, and much greater security. The sea route is not as potent as the land route, owing to the risk of being looted by pirates and some disputed islands. With the help of barley’s export, Pakistan would not only be able to reduce the trade deficit between China and Pakistan, but it would also help Pakistan to deal with Chinese debts. To grow barley does not include any rocket science process and Pakistani soil is also suitable for the production of barley. The only need is to make people realize how much they can gain after growing barley. It may also assist in doing away with unemployment.

According to a report which was published by Japan, the US-China trade war could lead to countries like Chile, Vietnam, Malaysia, and other countries to fill the vacuum, but what about Pakistan? It may prove itself a dark house of this race.

Undoubtedly, India is a massive market. Had there been no stand-off in Laddakh region, India would have massively capitalized on China’s farewell to Australia’s barley exports. It will be a disgraceful and extreme level of inefficiency if Pakistan still does not learn to exploit the US-China trade war.

Pakistan has been hapless in exploiting its own resources owing to a lack of proper technique, as well as of good governance. Without any doubt, Pakistan is a country abundant in salt. It contains one of the world’s largest salt mines. Himalayan Pink salt, which has become national pride for Pakistan, is sold at very cheap rates to countries like India, which using the tactic of value addition sells it to foreign countries, where it sells like hot cakes.

Once awareness is brought, the next phase would be to make farmers aware of methods that will help them to obtain maximum production per acre of barley.

Unquestionably, so far, Pakistan has been utilizing obsolete and traditional methods. The connection between researchers, extensionists, and farmers at the public sector level is not that impressive as it is in the case of the private sector. The private sector has been performing well since its inception. A dire need is to improve the public sector of agriculture

People belonging to Neo-Luddism have held the reins of the institution since the country’s independence, which has an aggressive approach towards automation, revolution, and technology. Owing to the lack of introduction of technology, yield per acre is stagnant and static. Pakistan can double yield per acre with the introduction of technology.

Interestingly, the introduction of technology in the agriculture sector has the part of the agenda list of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which can be manipulated to improve barley production in Pakistan. Technological advancement has become so vital that we can’t escape this very fact that Third World countries are leading the world on the basis of this sole factor.

Unquestionably, China is a massive market. Once Pakistan will start exploring it, it alone is sufficient to absorb the exports of Pakistan and to reduce the prevailing deficit in the Pak-China trade. Both countries must take CPEC seriously and make efforts for its immediate completion so that it may become functional for trading purposes.

Barley production reduction from 157,000 tons (1980-1990) to 63,000 tons (2019) raised serious questions related to our agricultural policies. In 1994-1995, the barley yield in Pakistan was 993 Kgs. Current yield?

However, barley matures earlier than wheat and also susceptible to waterlogging and is salt-tolerant. Due to this favorable behaviour of barley, we could substitute it for other crops like wheat, maize, and rice to increase the yield in the saline soils. It also helps to repair the soil. By using the latest equipment, including high precision drill machines for barley transplantation, high-efficiency irrigation techniques like the drip, sprinkler, and rain gun, and combine harvesters for reaping, threshing and winnowing, could help in yield enhancement. For international trade, grain quality is as important as the yield. Hence, there is a dire need to use soil sampling and testing machines, and grain moisture equipment to ensure quality and required shelf-life. There are subsidized irrigation projects running in the Pakistan, but the government should also focus on other equipment, hybrid high-yielding seeds, and create a linkage between research institutions and farmer communities.

Sumeera Asghar Roy is a PhD candidate at the National key laboratory of Fruit Sciences, Beijing, China. She holds a master’s degree from the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

Engr. Rehan Saeed is a postgraduate student at the College of Agricultural Engineering, China Agricultural University, Beijing, China. Rehan’s areas of interest are water and irrigation systems along with the modern mechanization of Agriculture.