The emerging superpower

Today is the National Day of China

By: Sajjad Shaukat

Chinese National Day is celebrated on October 1st every year to commemorate the founding of People’s Republic of China. On this very day, lots of large-scale activities are held nationwide. The seven-day holiday from October 1st to 7th is called ‘Golden Week’.

Last year, standing in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, where Chairman Mao Zedong announced the formation of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on 1st October 1949 after the communist forces won a bloody civil war by defeating the ruling Kuomintang National Party, supported by the imperialist powers, President Xi Jinping said in his address: “There is no force that can shake the foundation of this great nation”.

During the National Day, the military parade in the Tiananmen Square in Beijing is followed by about 100,000 civilian performers. The nation’s newest military technology is on full display, which includes military tanks, helicopters, fighting aircraft and the DF-41─ China’s new intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Regarding the National Day, BBC said on 25 August 2019: “For a long time experts have been speaking about China’s rapid military modernisation referring to it as a rising power… Modern China has developed at an extraordinary pace…stood up, grown rich and become stronger over the past decades… America no longer enjoys military primacy in the Indo-Pacific… its capacity to uphold a favourable balance of power is increasingly uncertain”.

However, China’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) or China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a hugely trade and infrastructure mega-project linking China to markets across central Asia, Europe and Africa, show China’s economic power.

In this respect, the European Union’s foreign affairs Chief Josep Borrell admitted on May 25, that in Asia, China is “replacing the United States as the center of global power”.

Nevertheless, a new cold war has started between China and the USA, as in the recent past, the rift which apparently began from banning applications, escalated when both Beijing and Washington closed each other’s consulates, resulting in deportation and imposing of sanctions over various lawmakers and personalities.

And to aggravate all concerns regarding China’s activities in the South China Sea, a maritime military exercise led by the US military, comprising 10 countries, was underway near Hawaii. These exercises were a signal to China from the USA that it is forming its alliance against China.

Meanwhile, tensions arose between India and China, including Pakistan when on 5 August 2019, the Indian extremist government revoked Articles 35A and 370 of the Indian Constitution, which gave a special status to the disputed territory of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The act split Indian-Occupied Kashmir, which includes the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh area, into two federal territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which will be ruled directly from New Delhi. India also issued an infamous map on 31 October, which displayed these divisions.

Besides Pakistan, China also rejected the Indian malicious acts as “unlawful and void”, saying that India’s decision to “include” some of China’s territory into its administrative jurisdiction “challenged” Beijing’s sovereignty. The border dispute between New Delhi and Beijing, which remains unsettled, has increased tension between the two countries. US-led, some major countries are siding with India as part of an anti-China approach.

It is notable China-Pakistan Economic Corridor China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is part of China’s OBOR or BRI, is rapidly developing. CPEC will prove to be a gateway to prosperity for both countries, including the region. Under the project, China is investing as much as $62 billion in various sectors in Pakistan.

India was openly opposing the CPEC; and the USA also joined New Delhi. In this respect, the Chinese Consul General in Karachi, Li Bijian, stated on September 8: “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will continue to grow and expand despite the negative propaganda by certain countries”.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met the Chinese Ambassador on September 12, and assured him that the CPEC is Pakistan’s economic future and its security will not be compromised.

In the meantime, the Trump administration said on September 18 that it would bar the Chinese-owned mobile apps WeChat and TikTok from the USA─ a significant escalation in the USA’s tech fight with China.

It is mentionable that owing to lack of respect for the neighbouring countries shown by Indian Prime Minister Minister Narendra Modi, the leader of the extremist ruling party BJP, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal are tilting toward China.

Even Indian analysts said that Bangladesh’s pro-Indian Prime Minister “Sheikh Hasina has not met India’s high commissioner despite repeated requests. With each of our South Asian neighbours—our relations with them are predominantly discordant…Despite India’s concern, Bangladesh has given the contract of building an airport terminal in Sylhet to a Chinese company”.

The Hindu wrote: “A similar move was recorded in Iran, which has decided to go ahead without India in a Chabahar Port railway project”.

Notably, India on September 6, this year walked out of the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), after member states rejected New Delhi’s objection to Pakistan’s new map regarding the IIOJK, taking it as a threat to regional peace and prosperity. Instead, the SCO countries supported Pakistan’s map which showed the entire disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its territory. They also appreciated Pak’s deep commitment to peace in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and -owned peace process.

While, President Xi has decided not just to stand up to US President Trump in the ongoing trade war, but to take a much more assertive position, whether it be towards the pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong or to China’s long-standing claims over Taiwan.

Besides, rejecting Trump’s false allegations against Beijing about COVID-19, Lijian Zhao, an official spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated on March 12 that the US athletes participated in the Military World Games, held from October 18–27, 2019 in Wuhan might have brought the Coronavirus epidemic to Wuhan from where it originated.

The USA had about 7.4 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 with the death toll of more than 210,797 people, by Wednesday. Now, the USAhas become coronavirus-epicenter.

At present, China has controlled the coronavirus. The economy of the USA and Europe has been paralyzed.

Sometimes, the hunter becomes the hunt and the gunner himself becomes a target. It has so happened with the USA.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]