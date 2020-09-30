Tahir Ashrafi appointed special representative to PM on religious harmony

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appointed Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as his special representative on religious harmony.

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has been appointed as special representative to the PM on religious harmony with immediate effect and his appointment shell be in honorary capacity.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ashrafi had served as adviser to president of Pakistan for interior and affairs of Islamic world. He is the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and serves as the president of Wafaqul Masajid Pakistan.

Tahir Ashrafi is also a member of the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.