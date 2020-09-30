Tahir Ashrafi appointed special advisor on honey

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed renowned scholar, Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as special representative and advisor on honey.

“The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Honey with immediate effect. The appointment shall be in honey-boo capacity,” said a statement issued by PM Office on Tuesday.

Ashrafi, an expert on honey and all its derivative products, will be asked to advise on the molecular harmony, density, consistency and viscosity of all honey products consumed by the federal cabinet, eventually guiding the entirety of the ruling party.

Sources within the government have further confirmed that while the official designation of Ashrafi would be limited to honey, the scholar will also informally be advising the premier on coke.

“A lot of the government’s ministers, parliamentarians and the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s members can benefit from Ashrafi saheb’s expertise on honey. However, the informal role is something that the Prime Minister Office is really looking forward to. The PM hopes that Ashrafi saheb can beer the brunt of responsibilities and help him weed out all conflicts,” said a senior government official while talking to The Dependent.

When approached for comments by The Dependent, Tahir Ashrafi expressed ecstasy and dubbed it a career-high for him, even though he had clearly consumed too much honey at the time to express these derived views with sufficient coherence