Sindh imposes micro smart lockdown after cases shoot up

KARACHI: The Sindh health department has decided to impose ‘micro smart lockdown’ in Karachi after a surge in the coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with 747 new cases of the coronavirus surfaced in the country during the last 24 hours.

Out of 747 positive cases, 365 cases were reported in Karachi, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) learned during a meeting to review the coronavirus situation.

According to details, the provincial health department has asked deputy commissioners and senior police officials in Karachi to ensure micro smart lockdowns and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) at designated sites.

In a letter, the health department told authorities that it has noticed an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Karachi.

“It is, therefore, requested to deploy a police force at designated MSLD sites in consultation with concerned district health officers,” the letter read.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan emphasised that smart lockdown, contact tracing and following health protocols are important for disease containment.

The secretary health Sindh said that civil administration is monitoring the situation and appropriate administrative actions will be taken in consultation with all stakeholders after taking into account disease prevalence and spread pattern.

The number of infections in the country to have risen to 312,263, said the NCOC.

The pandemic claimed the lives of five more people during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,479. A total of 296,881 patients have so far recovered from the disease. There are now 8,903 active cases in the country.