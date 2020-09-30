Presidential debate: Biden’s usage of ‘Insha’Allah’ raises eyebrows

WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden cast doubt during Tuesday night’s debate on whether US President Donald Trump would ever release his tax returns.

“You’ll get to see it,” Trump said repeatedly as moderator Chris Wallace pressed him to commit to a firm timeline. Biden retorted, “When? Insha’Allah?”

While the Arabic language phrase translates to “God willing,” it also has colloquial connotations of ambiguous commitment, particularly in the subcontinent context.

Suddenly, many Arab American viewers and plenty of others were collectively doing a double-take on the internet.

Hours later, his campaign confirmed to National Public Radio that it was true: Biden had in fact used the phrase.

Biden earlier released his personal income taxes, which show the former vice president and his wife Jill Biden paid about 30 per cent of their $985,000 gross personal income.

Trump, on the other hand, has refused to voluntarily release his income tax returns – a presidential custom stretching back decades.

On Monday, the New York Times reported that Trump did not pay any federal income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years. It said the former businessman paid just $750 in 2016 and another $750 in 2017, the year he assumed office.