President reaffirms Pakistan’s support to Afghan-led peace process

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

Talking to High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Chairman Dr Abdullah Abdullah on Wednesday, the President emphasised that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and a politically negotiated settlement is the only way forward.

President Alvi noted that Pakistan’s contribution to the peace process has been appreciated by the international community. He said that commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha is a watershed. He stressed that the Afghan leadership must seize this historic opportunity to work together constructively and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

President Alvi reaffirmed that Pakistan will stand by the decisions made by the Afghan nation with regard to the future of Afghanistan. The president also underlined the need for remaining vigilant against spoilers, who do not wish to see the return of peace in the region.

He said that peace in Afghanistan is essential for Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as the region, to realise their economic potential. He also said that Pakistan has opened border crossing-points to facilitate Afghan transit trade despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The two countries should work together to enhance trade, transit and people-to-people exchanges, he added.

The president said that Pakistan has completed a number of development projects in Afghanistan, including hospitals, schools, hostels and road network. He said that Pakistan would be willing to extend more opportunities for Afghan students in higher education.