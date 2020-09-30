Killing of 11 Pakistanis in India: IHC urged to order for filing case in ICJ

ISLAMABAD: A petition against the killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur city of India, has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking the court’s order over the matter.

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) in its petition pleaded on Tuesday for the court’s orders to the federal government and the Foreign Office (FO) to take the issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“The constitution gives equal rights to minorities. Pakistan’s 11 Hindu citizens were murdered in India over refusing to spy on Pakistan,” according to the petition.

“The Indian High Commission in Islamabad had issued visas to the victims. Indian diplomatic mission is working against diplomatic norms,” the petition said.

The Bar seeks the court order for the government and the FO to take the issue to the ICJ.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) had recently staged a protest in front of the Indian High Commission to record their protest against the killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur.

Protesters on Friday last crossed the barricades at the Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad to stage a sit-in outside the Indian High Commission over the mysterious deaths of 11 members of the community in Jodhpur.

The protesters led by MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar were stopped short of entering the Indian High Commission’s building by the security personnel deployed there.

The PHC chief later conveyed their demands to the Indian officials, besides pasting these demands outside the high commission’s building.

They demanded Indian authorities to divulge details on the murdered Pakistanis and register a case against perpetrators of the heinous act, besides providing their post mortem reports.

The protest leaders alleged that Pakistani Hindus staying in India are being forced to spy and being killed over their refusal.