CLEVELAND: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is secretly a Muslim who was converted by former US President Barack Obama to Islam in 2015, sources close to the Trump 2020 campaign revealed to The Dependent.

Joe Biden used the phrase ‘Inshallah’ during the first presidential debate held this week in Cleveland, Ohio, prompting the campaign to probe his past.

Campaign sources allege that Joe Biden’s Muslim name is Jawad Bashir. Further investigations revealed Joe Biden, alias Jawad Bashir’s was a member of a terror group named ‘Dr. Aur Billa’. He was influenced by the first Muslim American president (Obama) and chose to convert.

Sources further claimed that Trump will ask for Biden’s birth certificate in the next debate. The Dependent has further been informed that the third and final presidential debate will be punctuated with the claim the ‘Biden’ is short for Bin Laden.

“If accusations of being a Muslim don’t work, Donald Trump will create direct links between Biden and jihadist terror groups, maintaining that the surname Biden camouflages Bin Laden, maintaining that Osama bin Laden is a direct relative of the Democratic nominee,” a member of the Trump entourage told The Dependent.

Joe Biden responded to our repeated queries with a single word, ‘Astagfirullah’. If elected, Biden/Bashir will be the second Muslim ever to be elected US President.