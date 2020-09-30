Interim bails of PML-N leaders extended in NAB office clash case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leaders Rana Sanaullah Khan and retired Captain Muhammad Safdar in a case related to a violent clash between authorities and party’s supporters outside the National Accountability Bureau office last month.

Many people, including some officials, were injured on Aug 12 when heavy police contingents and workers of the opposition party confronted each other during the appearance of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz there in a graft investigation.

At the outset of the hearing, the investigation officer from Chuhang police station presented the report in the case.

The accused, report revealed, were involved in hurling stones at police teams deployed outside the NAB office to ensure security. However, the defence denied the accusations.

Subsequently, the court of Justice Arshad Hussain Bhutta extended the interim bail of Safdar and Khan till Oct 6.