IHC seeks reply of NAB, SBP on Zardari’s plea against references

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to submit comments on a petition of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani directed them to submit their replies by next hearing scheduled for October 14.

The PPP co-chairman moved the IHC to quash money laundering and Park Lane references filed against him by the NAB.

Farooq H Naek, representing the PPP co-chairman, contended before the court that his client has challenged the accountability court’s jurisdiction to hear the mega money laundering case. He argued the court lacked jurisdiction to take up the case.

To a question, he said that a banking court can hear such cases. The counsel said the SBP governor has neither filed any reference against Zardari, nor has any notice served on him by the central bank.

On September 28, an Islamabad accountability court indicted Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, and other accused in a supplementary reference filed against them by the NAB in the mega money laundering scam. The court, however, deferred indictment of the accused in the Park Lane and Thatta water supply supplementary references until October 5 due to absence of some co-accused in both cases.