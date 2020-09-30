Four killed, one injured over domestic dispute

RAWALPINDI: A man killed four family members of his brother’s second wife and injured the woman over a domestic dispute on Tuesday, and escaped the scene.

Iraj Iqbal had married Khurram out of love, hailing from Dhoke Kamal Din of Rawalpindi, but at the demand of her parents, was asking for a divorce from him.

Ghulam Abbas, the younger brother of Khurram, annoyed over the demands of his sister-in-law, barged into the house of his brother’s in-laws shot the residents.

As a result of firing Iraj was critically injured while her three sisters Hira Nousheen Iqbal, 20, Sabahat Iqbal, 25, and Kiran Iqbal, 27, were killed on the spot.

The culprits later visited the shop of their younger brother Haider Ali, 20, and shot him dead there.

The accused fled the scene after committing the quadruplet murder. Parents of the deceased said that the matter was in Jirga to settle but Ghulam Abbas was threatening them of dire consequences.

A case was registered into the incident and police started raids to arrest the culprits.