FIA books Meesha Shafi, others for defaming Ali Zafar on social media

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday has registered a case against Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi for defaming singer, actor and model Ali Zafar on social media.

According to details, names of Leena Ghani, Haseem Azman, actress Iffat Omar, Hamna Raza, Maham, Ali Gull Pir, Fareeha Ayub and Faizan Raza have also been included in the case that was filed under Protection of Electronic Media 2016.

The investigation agency said that on April 19, 2018, Meesha had accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment. She appeared before FIA on December 3, 2019, but failed to present any witness.

Several fake social media accounts were also made to start MeToo campaign. Over 3,000 posts were posted against Ali Zafar in one year, the agency said.

Earlier, Ali Zafar had filed defamation suit worth Rs1 billion against singer Meesha Shafi over hurling harassment allegations.

Zafar’s legal counsel Tariq Rahim lodged a petition in Lahore’s session court terming Meesha’s accusations as reckless and baseless.

Later, Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi also filed a Rs2 billion defamation suit against him in Lahore sessions court for making false allegations against her.