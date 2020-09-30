Amjad Khan Niazi to replace naval chief on Oct 6

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi as the new Chief of the Naval Staff.

He will replace Admiral Zaffar Abbasi who retires on October 6. Zafar has been serving as Naval Chief since October 2017.

Prime Minister Imran Khan recommended his appointment which has been approved by President Arif Alvi.

Vice Admiral Amjad Khan will take charge as a new Naval chief on October 6. He joined the Pakistan Navy in 1983. Also a recipient of Sword of Honour, the admiral has an illustrious career with wide-ranging experience of various Command and Staff appointments.

His major command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS Badr, Commanding Officer PNS Tariq, Commander 18th Destroyer squadron, Commandant PNS Bahadur and Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

He is a graduate of Army Command & Staff College, Quetta, and National Defence University, Islamabad. The admiral has been awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat by the government of Pakistan and French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the government of France.