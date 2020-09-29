–PM Imran performs groundbreaking of Timargarh-Khar-Mamad Gat Road in Bajaur, inaugurates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Nahakki Tunnel in Mohmand –Says govt committed to establishing such industries in tribal districts that could facilitate exports to Afghanistan and Central Asia MOHMAND: Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured to provide all possible funds for the socio-economic […]

The post Socio-economic uplift of tribal districts among govt’s top priorities: PM appeared first on Profit by Pakistan Today.