Seth McFarlane defends ‘inaccurate’ sketch of ‘proud Qalandars’ fans

NEW YORK: Family Guy showrunner Seth McFarlane has defended a comedy sketch of his show in its 19th season inaugural episode.

The depiction of the fans of the Lahore Qalandars as being proud of their team has been widely criticised as inaccurate to the point of being hurtful.

“When on earth will these Hollywood types hire someone who is actually from the country to write about us,” asked Shahid Butt, a Lahore Qalandars fan. “Don’t they know that one does not take pride in being a Qalandars fan but it is a burden to bear?”

“Yes, that is correct,” said his friend Yousaf Samuel. “As my pastor, a Qalandars fan himself, told me, ‘when the pain in this world ends, we will hold our heads high in the hereafter, knowing we bore our burden with grace and aplomb. This, too, shall pass, my child.”

“I don’t know if he was consoling me or himself.”

“These Westerners trivialise our pain and act like it’s some sort of a joke,” said Umar Yousafzai. “What do they know of the dark magnetic pulse of the team on a Swat boy like myself, who has been to Lahore only twice? How I have taken the flying arrow up my proverbial by being a Qalandars fan for no reason….”

McFarlane, however, says it should not be taken seriously. “Guys, seriously, it’s just a cartoon. We show lots of bizarre unthinkable things in cartoons, like bomb explosions that only leave your face black, walking off a cliff in a a straight line and not falling down till you’ve realised you’ve walked off a cliff, or an entire house being picked up by a bunch of balloons. You know, that sort of a thing!”