Privatisation likely to fetch Rs100bn this year: Soomro

ISLAMABAD: Privatisation Minister Muhammadmian Soomro has said that the government is likely to earn Rs100 billion this fiscal year (FY21) through the privatization of state-owned entities. In a meeting held on Monday, the privatization minister said that preliminary work for the privatization of power distribution companies been initiated initiated, while that privatization process for State […]

