PML-N bars party leaders from meeting military leadership

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has barred party leaders from meeting the military leadership and agencies.

In a letter issued by Ahsan Iqbal on the directions of the former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, the party leaders have been asked to refrain from holding meetings with the military leadership.

Meeting with the military leadership on issues of national interests will also be held after the permission of the party leadership, the letter read.

The letter further states that PML-N is fighting for the supremacy of the constitution in the country.