PM reaffirms support to Afghan peace, economic uplift

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the post-conflict Afghanistan on its path to reconstruction and economic development.

The prime minister was talking to High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Chairman Dr Abdullah Abdullah, who called on him on Tuesday.

He reiterated his long-standing position that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a political solution is the only way forward. He expressed gratification that the international community has come to recognise this stance and also acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role in facilitation of the Afghan peace process. He said that the US-Taliban Peace Agreement was a major step forward in these endeavours.

He expressed the hope that Afghan leadership would seize this historic opportunity to work together constructively and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement. He underscored that all Afghan parties must work for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire.

The premier conveyed that Pakistan would support whatever the Afghans agreed upon about the future of Afghanistan.

Extending a warm welcome, PM Imran conveyed his best wishes for the successful outcome of the Afghan peace process and expressed the hope that Dr Abdullah’s visit would help open a new chapter in the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, the premier highlighted that Pakistan and Afghanistan have immense trade complementarities and emphasised the need to optimally utilize these capacities for mutually-beneficial trade and transit.

He assured that Pakistan would continue to undertake all efforts to facilitate Afghan transit trade and deepen our bilateral trade and economic ties and people-to-people exchanges with Afghanistan.

PM Imran said that he was looking forward to his visit to Afghanistan on the invitation of President Ashraf Ghani.