NAB secures 14-day remand of Shehbaz

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) 14-day physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif in the assets beyond means and money laundering case.

The agency had arrested Sharif from the Lahore High Court (LHC) a day earlier after his petition seeking extension in the pre-arrest bail in the said case was rejected.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, Sharif again denied any wrongdoing and fought the accusations himself.

Following the arguments, accountability judge Jawadul Hasan accepted the bureau’s request for remand and ordered for Sharif to be presented again on Oct 13.

The counsel for the agency, Faisal Bukhari, told the court yesterday that Sharif’s assets between 2008-2018 had grown multifold. He further said that the opposition leader could not explain how he was able to buy four apartments abroad and had not shared when his business had started and its income.

Reacting to Shehbaz’s arrest in a tweet, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had said that Sharif was arrested “because he refused to play in the hands of those who wanted to use him against his brother [former premier Nawaz Sharif]”.

Make no mistake. Shehbaz Sharif has been arrested ONLY because he REFUSED to play in the hands of those who wanted to use him against his brother. He preferred standing behind prison bars than to stand against his brother. Shahbaz Sharif, aap ko SALAM! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 28, 2020

Later in the day, addressing a press conference with other PML-N leaders, Maryam had said, “I do not have a grain of doubt that Shehbaz Sharif was not arrested for corruption or accountability. A reference against him was ongoing and he was arrested in the middle.”

Maryam called this incident “a very sad day,” adding, “not only did not leave his brother’s side, but he showed loyalty and commitment to his brother and his cause and did not waiver for a second. His wife and children were made absconders, [his son] Hamza is in jail and has corona. Despite this, he stands with his brother unwaveringly.”