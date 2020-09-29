MNAs review socio-economic conditions in Miranshah

RAWALPINDI: The members of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence visited Miranshah to review socio-economic conditions of the tribal area on Tuesday.

A 20-member NA standing committee on defence headed by its chairman Amjad Ali Khan reached Miranshah, where it was given a special briefing on socio-economic conditions of the tribal area and uplift projects and construction of security check posts, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The spokesperson of the military’s media wing said the members were briefed regarding the ongoing border-fencing along Afghanistan border and construction of check posts and forts.

Moreover, the defence committee’s members also visited different parts of the area located in North Waziristan for reviewing the progress of ongoing projects for socio-economic developments of the masses. A briefing was given to the members pertaining to the projects for youth and sports.

The districts, formerly agencies in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), had been made after former President Mamnoon Hussain ratified the 25th Constitutional Amendment Bill into law in 2018.

According to the constitution amendment, erstwhile FATA has been granted sixteen general seats, four seats for women and one seat for non-Muslims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly.

Moreover, the amendment reduces the number of seats in the National Assembly from 342 to 336. The members of the National Assembly from FATA to be elected in the 2018 election shall continue till the dissolution of the lower house under the new law.