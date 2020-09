KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Qaisar Khan Daudzai has condemned propaganda against national institutions “in the strongest possible terms”. “The country is passing through a critical stage and undue criticism against armed forces at this critical juncture amounts to treason,” Daudzai said in a statement issued on Monday. […]

