﻿ Cabinet likely to approve railways’ restructuring plan | Pakistan Today

Cabinet likely to approve railways’ restructuring plan

by , (Last Updated 9 hours ago)

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is likely to approve the proposed restructuring/revival plan for Pakistan Railways (PR) mainly to improve its performance. According to sources, the proposed revival plan of Pakistan Railways was earlier shared with the Planning Commission as well as finance, establishment and law & justice divisions for necessary input. Subsequently, the Planning Commission […]

The post Cabinet likely to approve railways’ restructuring plan appeared first on Profit by Pakistan Today.



*

*

Top