Blast at iron scrap dealer’s junkyard kills five in Nowshera

PESHAWAR: A blast at a junkyard of an iron scrap dealer killed five people and wounded another in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

The incident took place when an employee was trying to dismantle a mortar shell, according to District Police Officer (DPO) Najamal Hassan.

The blast also damaged nearby shops and police were trying to determine who sold the mortar shell to the iron scrap dealer or how it ended up reaching there, he said.

Security forces reached the site of the incident and cordoned off the area. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Hassan said police will launch a search for any other unexploded ordinance in the Nowshera district.