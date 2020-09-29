4 PML-N MPAs meet Buzdar, assure support

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial lawmakers met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and expressed their support to him for resolving public issues on Tuesday.

The delegation of PML-N MPAs comprised Chaudhry Ashraf Ali, Muhammad Ghiyas Uddin, Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi and Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri. The lawmakers apprised CM Buzdar of the issues of their respective constituencies.

They also expressed full confidence in Buzdar’s leadership. The chief minister assured them of resolving issues of their constituencies on a priority basis.

During the meeting, CM Buzdar said that all issues of the constituencies will be resolved at earliest and lawmakers will be given respect and honour. He added that the past rulers had seized all powers into their hands and no tolerance will be shown any more over corruption.

He vowed that the journey of serving masses will be continued despite criticism. The lawmakers expressed their confidence in the policies and leadership of the chief minister.

In July, as many as 15 lawmakers of the Punjab Assembly hailing from PML-N had decided to go against the party directives to refrain from meeting CM Buzdar and announced to improve relations with government functionaries in the province.

“We are only accountable to the people of our constituency,” said the 15 provincial lawmakers who had announced to defy the party directives during a meeting in Lahore after they were issued show-cause notices over meeting the chief minister.

“Meeting chief minister of the province is not a crime that show-cause notices were issued to us,” they had said and announced that they should not be held accountable for the crimes committed by the party leadership.

“We will not hesitate to go to anyone for the betterment of our constituencies, they said and urged the party leadership to refrain from imposing restrictions that are against the public interest,” they had added.

The lawmakers who had met at a farmhouse in the provincial capital included Mian Jaleel Ahmed, Nishat Khan Daha, Muhammad Ghiyas-ud-Din and others.