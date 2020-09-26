Shehbaz Sharif not in favour of ‘confrontation’, says reconciliation only way forward

Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that he does not seek confrontation with anyone and believes in reconciliation.

In conversation with senior journalists, the PML-N president said confrontation will not benefit anyone, and that it is his belief that the “country can only move forward with consultation and reconciliation”.

He said that he has been “in touch with the army as an institution for 25 years now”.

Shehbaz went on to say that despite his viewpoint, he “never sought any benefit from reconciliation”.

According to media reports, PML-N stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique was also present in the meeting and said that if resistance as a strategy was adopted by the opposition, then the only one to benefit would be Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

He claimed that the government seeks to have the opposition “fight with state institutions”.

When Shehbaz was asked how the government could have such an aim when it was Nawaz himself who spoke out against the institutions, the PML-N president rejected the notion and said that the party supremo had only spoken in favour of the constitution and the law.

“Nawaz Sharif provided recommendations for the future of Pakistan. They must be taken into consideration.”

Referring to reports that Nawaz Sharif had prohibited party members from meeting military leadership and if it is absolutely necessary then only with express approval from him, Shehbaz clarified that Nawaz had simply said there is no harm in informing him if such a meeting is planned.

He reiterated that his politics is one of reconciliation, adding however that the decisions made during the multi-party conference still stand.

The PML-N leader said that both his party and the PPP are ready to resign from the assemblies should the time come for such a move to be necessary.

Shehbaz also spoke of the opposition’s demand for re-elections, saying that all parties agree that there should be fresh, transparent polls.

He also said that no new elections must take place until the demand for “no interference” in the exercise is fulfilled.

Responding to a question on why the party thinks the prime minister seeks Shehbaz’s arrest, Rafique said that the premier “fears Shehbaz Sharif’s performance”.