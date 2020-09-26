Senate body irked over poor maintenance of Faisal Mosque, capital’s environment

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change on Saturday expressed displeasure over Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) officers’ lack of knowledge and naivety on issues pertaining to Faisal Mosque’s maintenance, deteriorating Air quality index and issues of hygiene.

The development came during a committee meeting chaired by Senator Sitara Ayaz. The meeting was attended by Senator Samina Saeed, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Kesho Bai, Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Muhammad Akram and senior officers from the Ministry for Climate Change along with all others concerned.

In addition to being briefed on issues pertaining to Faisal Mosque’s maintenance and cleanliness, the committee also took up matters related to Islamabad’s deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) and issues of hygiene and capacity at the landfill in Sector I-12.

While deliberating over Faisal Mosque’s garbage collection and cleanliness, the committee was informed that janitorial services are being outsourced to M/S Dani enterprises on a contract costing Rs13.80 million.

Members of the committee questioned CDA of the feasibility of such a deployment where no visible results have been seen and demanded that the contract be cancelled immediately.

Discussing the deterioration of AQI in the federal capital, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed was of the view that the air quality, despite its greenery, was worse than New Delhi and Beijing.

Taking up the matter of the old landfill site in Sector I-12, the committee showed grave concern regarding the conditions of hygiene in the area.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) informed that the new landfill site has not been regularised and therefore, dumping at the new site cannot begin. “The new landfill site comes under the jurisdiction of the Forestry Department and hence a NOC from the Ministry of Climate Change is required for this purpose,” the EPA explained.

Inquired the reasons for these issues not being presented before earlier, the committee asserted that the blame game must end as accepting responsibility is the only way forward and summoned the CDA chairman, Islamabad mayor and EPA DG in the next meeting.

Further, the EPA has also been directed to submit all details regarding issues related to the agency in the next meeting.