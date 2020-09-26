Rasheed demands Nawaz divulge details of call with Modi

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday demanded that Pakistani Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif share the “agenda and number of calls” that he allegedly made to Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi from “outside Pakistan”.

Taking people by surprise by his allegation during a press conference in Lahore, Rasheed presented ‘questions’ that he said he wished the ex-premier would answer.

“Why did you call the head of the enemy state India from outside Pakistan? Did you feel threatened that your calls were against national security and would be leaked?” he asked.

“How much money did you spend in the 2013 elections and how much money did you receive through Saifur Rehman from Qatar? The nation should be taken into confidence on how much money he received from Qatar for the elections,” Rashid said.

“And you (Nawaz) should also tell the nation who sent busses filled with attackers to target former chief justice Sajjad Ali Shah,” he added in his message to Nawaz.

“Nawaz Sharif should tell who gave India the address to Ajmal Kasab,” Rasheed said, adding that Nawaz should come clean regarding the money he allegedly received from Osama bin Laden in the form of charity.

Furthermore, the minister has also claimed that the PML-N planned the recent violence outside NAB’s Lahore office “in London”.

Moreover, Rasheed criticised the ex-premier for leaving the country under the guise of being terminally ill but being well enough to “make speeches against Pakistan’s national security and institutions”.

“Nawaz first denied the existence of Dawn Leaks but has admitted it now,” he said.

The minister concluded by saying that he hoped that the PML-N supremo would respond with solid answers to the allegations by Monday.