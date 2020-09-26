Kashmir not India – never will be: Pakistan responds to India in clash over PM’s UNGA speech

–Pakistani delegate highlights India’s oppression of minorities, state-sponsored terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has said that the territory of Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of the Indian state — it has never been, nor will it ever be — and that the Indian government is responsible for “the worst form of state terrorism” against the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

“In Jammu and Kashmir, India has no other claim than that of a military occupier. It is compelled to use naked force to impose its occupation on an unwilling and oppressed people. Ask the people of Jammu and Kashmir and they will tell you emphatically: Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of India. It never was and never will be,” Pakistani delegate Zulqarnain Chheena told the General Assembly on Friday night while rejecting Indian claims.

Earlier on Saturday, India had responded to Prime Minister’ Imran Khan’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) address calling it “full of lies, misinformation and warmongering”, according to Hindustan Times. The Indian delegate had also walked out while the premier’s pre-recorded UNGA speech was aired.

In a rebuttal to the Indian statement, the Pakistan representative said that the Indian reply was “another shameful attempt to deflect attention away from the real issues” and that it was, in fact, India that was the “mothership” of terrorism, using it against each of its neighbours, its own people as well as the Kashmiris.

India’s accusations were a “shameful” attempt to deflect attention from the real issues, he said, adding that it will not escape accountability for its crimes.

As India’s descent into a fascist State accelerates, the Pakistani delegate said the projections made by the Pakistani prime minister last year regarding an imminent disaster fuelled by RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) policies are being confirmed. He highlighted the example of “Shaheen Bagh”, the Muslim majority area of New Delhi, where protesters took to the streets in February against discriminatory laws. Countless Muslims were killed, their homes burned and their property looted, all with the complicity of the Indian State.

“The charred streets of Delhi not only exposed the Hindutva ideology in all its ‘intolerant glory’; they also manifested the trusted method that the Hindu extremists have resorted to – from Gujarat in 2002 to Delhi in 2020, to address the ‘Muslim menace’…”, the Pakistani delegate said.

“Just like the victims of Gujarat, the victims of Delhi will no doubt search in vain for justice in this new bastion of fascism.”

“Meanwhile, the perpetrators of these crimes will continue to enjoy impunity and will be encouraged to spill more Muslim blood to further consolidate their hold on power; and to eliminate all vestiges of India’s Islamic heritage; by destroying its grand mosques and monuments like they did with the Babri mosque; and attempt to change India’s history by obliterating the thousand years of Muslim civilisation and culture.”

“The state of Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory. As decreed by the Security Council, the final disposition of the state ‘will be made in accordance with the will of the people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations’.”

About India’s involvement in terrorism, he said it had hired and organised criminal groups located across Pakistan’ Western border to conduct terrorist attacks Pakistan, especially to disrupt the development of Western and Southern Pakistan. “Commander Kulbhushan Yadav, an Indian intelligence agent, captured by Pakistan, has confessed that he was organising and supporting these criminal groups to perpetrate terrorism in Pakistan.”

Pakistan and the entire region faces Hindutva terrorism, he said, pointing out that the BJP-RSS extremists continue to espouse the fiction of “Akhand Bharat” – a ‘unified’ subcontinent dominated by the Hindu religion, where minorities either convert to Hinduism or become second class citizens.

Like all oppressors, Chheena said, India continues to believe that it can subdue the legitimate Kashmiri resistance through brute force, its strategy of occupation and oppression.

“Kashmir will be free one day,” he said, adding that the Kashmiris were not alone in their just struggle as the people of Pakistan, and those in the Islamic world and elsewhere were with them.

BAJWA COMMENDS PM’s SPEECH

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa hailed the premier’s speech at UNGA saying it made every Pakistani proud and truly represented.

Reacting over PM’s virtual speech at UNGA, Bajwa said in his tweet that the PM’s clear stand on Kashmir and regional peace was worth appreciating.

PM Imran Khan’s substantive address to UNGA made every Pakistani proud&truly represented.His clear stand on Kashmir, Palestine,regional peace, pledge to lift our masses out of poverty,stern warning to India on any misadventure and much more-worth appreciating #PMImranKhanAtUNGA pic.twitter.com/mzHWZ6FfPD — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) September 26, 2020

“His pledge to lift our masses out of poverty, stern warning to India on any misadventure and much more was worth appreciating,” he added.