Two more Kashmiri youngsters martyred in IOK

–Indian forces martyr two Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The Indian forces, in their continued state terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), martyred two more Kashmiri youngsters in Islamabad district on Friday.

The youngsters were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in Bijbehara area of the district. The troops also launched a cordon and search operations in Shopian, Pulwama and Budgam districts.

Last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the Indian strategy of using force in the occupied Kashmir has totally failed. Qureshi had reiterated that Kashmir dispute cannot be solved by the use of force.

The FM had said that India tried to use force to gag the voice of the Kashmiris through draconian laws and restrictions. There is no precedent of the atrocities that have been committed in IOK since August 5 last year and he made it clear that India cannot succeed in resolving the dispute by these atrocities.