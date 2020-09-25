Two killed in Karachi gas pipeline explosion: police

KARACHI: At least two persons were killed and three sustained injuries in a gas pipeline explosion in the New Karachi Town on Friday.

According to details, a gas pipeline of a house near Do Minute Chowrangi exploded, resulting in the death of two people and burn injuries to three others.

The police said that the pipeline exploded after suffering damage during digging work in the area.

“The pressure in the gas pipeline resulted in an explosion,” it said.

A house was also collapsed after the explosion, injuring five people. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where two of them succumbed to wounds, said police.

Further investigation into the matter was underway, police added.