Seven UK lawmakers relaunch ‘Conservative Friends of Kashmir’

ISLAMABAD: Seven lawmakers of the United Kingdom’s ruling Conservative Party relaunched a group named “The Conservative Friends of Kashmir” to campaign for self-determination in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and highlight the lockdown of millions of Kashmiris by the Indian forces.

“We have relaunched. We campaign for self-determination and an end to human rights abuses in Kashmir and Jammu. There is growing support for our cause amongst Conservative MPs and activists. Follow us and our work!” said The Conservative Friends of Kashmir on their new Twitter handle.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan welcomed the group and endorsed its statement. “We are immensely grateful to you for re-launching the Conservative Friends of Kashmir. Your voices shine a ray of hope to the wounded Kashmiris in their darkest hours. Besieged, battered, disfranchised — they look towards you and your allies for justice,” said the AJK president on Twitter.

The Tory MPs in the group include Paul Bristow, James Daly, Jack Brereton, Steve Baker, Mark Eastwood, Sarah Britcliffe, and Antony Higginbotham. The MPs represent constituencies with significant Pakistani populations and all of them have been vocal in condemning occupation and rights violations inside the occupied territory.

Brereton, Daly and Bristow are also members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir (APPGK), which is chaired by Labour MP Debbie Abrahams.

Raja Najabit Hussain, chairman of JK Self Determination Movement International (JKSDMI), also welcomed the launch of the group. He said that thousands of Kashmiris and Pakistanis vote for the conservatives and the party must adopt a clear position against the genocide of Kashmiris by the Modi government. He said that Indian propaganda stands exposed and Tory MPs have an important role in highlighting the sufferings of besieged Kashmiris.