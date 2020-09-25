SC orders to make APS massacre probe report public

ISLAMABAD: In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the government to make public the findings of the judicial commission that probed the deadly attack on the Army Public School (APS).

Taliban militants stormed the military-run school in Peshawar in 2014, killing at least 150 people, mostly children.

The 3,000-page report containing recorded statements of 132 people, including parents of the killed school children and police and army officials, was submitted to the apex court in July this year.

The contents of the report, however, were not made public.

More details to follow