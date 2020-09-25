Resetting Post-Pandemic priorities

The covid-19 pandemic means the world must change its view of security

By: Ali Hassan

Since its emergence later last year, covid-19 has been on a rampage, exposing the misplaced priorities countries across the globe have focused on in modern times. Though the pandemic has subsided to some extent, it is as yet far from over. No pandemic in human history have had such far reaching and long lasting repercussions as covid-19 is going to unleash. The pandemic will certainly set to redraw and reshape the world and its underlying principles. The havoc it is wreaking notwithstanding, it affords us an opportunity to reassess and rethink what matters most. The wreckage of the post-covid-19 world would be a fertile ground for the global stakeholders to introspect on, rethink and reset the priorities for the safety and welfare of humanity from such cataclysms in the future.

Till the late 20th century, the main focus and investment across the world was to ensure defense from traditional security threats like total, limited or asymmetric wars and mutual conflicts over clashes of interests. However, codification of international rules and principles in the form of international multilateral treaties and international organizations, fears of mutual destruction and deterrence has lowered the traditional security threshold to a level of limited or surgical targeted and intermittent cross border skirmishes and clashes. But despite all this, the mad arms race aimed at gaining global clout and primacy at the cost of social welfare spending continues to be commonplace. Though the world has learnt to build multiple layers of defenses and barriers from security threats of predictable nature, we failed to appreciate to date that non-traditional security threats cost us much dearer than the traditional security challenges facing the world today. Even though the former are common and shared challenges to humanity, all countries across the continents selfishly peruse the latter.

No one dares to take globally shared challenges so seriously as to fight with them. This is, as evident from the ravages the world has suffered from the Coronavirus, is the greatest irony of the world today. The unpredictable and apocalyptic outbreak and subsequent devastations of Cov-SARS-2 across the continents demand the world to shift attention away from predictable traditional security concepts of territoriality, border conflicts or the wars of interests, of ideologies and of trade towards the unforeseen event humans barely have control over. In other words, we need to redirect resources away from predictable threats of belligerency between or among nations and toward the unpredictable ravages of nature of our own invitation, whose annihilation and rage is unsure and costs incalculable. Contrary to a war between two or more countries whose costs are borne by only those involved, natural eventualities like the pandemics are inclusive in nature: they afflict alike all countries, irrespective of their global clout or primacy. Moreover, a sizable number of other challenges facing the world today need a collective, collaborative and pragmatic response and action.

Similarly, the principles enshrined in the concept of collective security need to be reframed and applied in tackling the shared challenges of environmental insecurity, food insecurity, financial and political insecurity, and intellectual insecurity among the others. By doing this, issues like those of covid-19 to a large extent, would be dealt more effectively and in a unified manner and the ultimate goal of common good, safety and welfare of humankind be realized

The globally shared threats and challenges to security and peace include economic inequity and injustice, global political fragility and divisions, natural calamities, hunger and food insecurity, health-related issues, religious insecurity, security to life, blatant and frequent violation of fundamental human rights, intellectual stagnancy and brain drain, and environmental security. Since such challenges do cost humanity more dearly than all major wars of modern times, they need to be prioritized above all. And since shared challenges afflict all countries alike, they demand shared actions and collective strategies, if they are to be mitigated, if not prevented at all.

Henceforth the strategy of collective security for the collective good of humanity must be adopted in dealing with issues haunting humanity. In other words, any challenge hurting humanity in one way or another be dealt with by all countries collaboratively and all available resources. The concept of Collective Security from international relation and security academics need to be reinvented to deal with globally shared non-traditional security issues. The vocabulary of such issues is extended as collective political security, collective financial security, collective legal security, collective food security, collective natural security, collective health security, collective life security, collective human rights security, collective environmental security, collective intellectual security and so on. For this purpose, laws on each of the subjects must be framed and codified to apply to all countries across the world. Input from such laws must be sought from all humans living everywhere; experts, jurists, scientists, intelligentsia, academicians, political leaders, lawyers and laymen. After sifting inputs from all quarters in all areas, the same would be screened and weighted based on their productivity and usefulness. Once drafts are ready, they may be made public for discussion and ascent and objection therein be dealt with and addressed by experts committees.

Before proceeding towards the details of such a scheme, it’s pertinent to emphasize the necessity of revamping the existing rules and orders in place. The uncertainty and unpredictability of its outcomes notwithstanding, the pandemic is going to cause a serious blow to the existing socio-economic and political orders, one way or the other. Once the pandemic is over, so will be the existing beliefs and orders. We would rise is a world different than the existing one. The rules of business and activities of life are going to be redrawn be its politics, economy, societal makeup or intellectual temperament. Covid-19, for certain, is going to alter the course of human action. At this point an important question arises, as to who is going to define the direction of the post-pandemic course of action. Luckily, it’s Man. The turning point calls for redesigning and reshaping regulations, laws, rules and principles of the world in a holistic and humanistic fashion. Egalitarianism, compassion, empathy, equity, ethos, morality among other exalted humanistic commandments, are needed to form the very base of proposed post-pandemic rules and order.

Given the immediacy and gravity of the healthcare crisis as posed by covid-19, mapping a universal health security agenda should be prioritized at the top. But for this to materialize, the world needs to reassess its priorities and divert them to a more immediate and predictable crisis haunting humanity over time. In this regard, exorbitant financial allocation on military and defense needs to be limited to finance the components of the new collective security paradigm. Though it may not be easy an undertaking to implement a plan covering more than seven billion souls across the continents, the World Health Organization offers a foundational basis to build it upon. Experts from across the globe must be engaged in preparing the draft agenda for Collective Health Security. It is to be a centralized effort within a revamped WHO: all budgetary allocations, all resources, healthcare proposals, and health professionals and workers. All countries should contribute a fixed amount of GDP to the collective health security paradigm.

