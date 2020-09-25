Proud to be Pak Army’s spokesperson, says Rasheed

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday said that he was proud to be the “spokesperson” of Pakistan Army.

Addressing a ceremony on Friday, said that the army always played a positive role in disasters and calamities.

The railways minister said that the incumbent government will root corruption out of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the international community is appreciating the timely measures taken by the government for effectively combating coronavirus.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has dealt a lot of damage to her father’s politics, and she is the one who removed him from power. He also said that the APC speech delivered by Nawaz Sharif actually carried Modi and Sajjan Jindal’s words. He criticised the opposition, saying that there would be no sit-ins, resignations or no-confidence motions.

The minister said that it is an honour to meet the army chief and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director-general. Slamming the opposition for seeking under-the-table deals, he said that the sky will fall if he decides to leak secret telephone data.

To a question asking about his views on the military, he said, “Yes, I am the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army. I am proud of that”. He said that he is ready to stand beside the country’s troops and lay down his life for the land.

The minister also said that 1,872-kilometre-long new rail track will be laid out under the Main Line One (ML-1) project. He added that the project will generate some 150,000 job opportunities.