PM Imran will virtually address 75th UNGA session today

ISLAMABAD: Tonight at 9:45 pm, Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri had said in his weekly briefing that the premier will express Pakistan’s point of view on different regional and international issues, including the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, PM Imran will also discuss the details of Pakistan’s successful approach to Covid-19, the debt relief initiative for developing countries as well as Islamophobia, according to Radio Pakistan report.

Due to the pandemic, the orld leaders will send recorded video statements instead of attending the session in person. These videos would be introduced by the respective country’s envoy, and then played in the “as live” in the UNGA hall.

PM Imran, in the previous year’ session, had said that the very first action that India needed to take was to lift the curfew in occupied Kashmir and then release all detained prisoners. “And then the world community must give the Kashmiris the right of self-determination,” he had stressed.

The premier had presented one day before a nine-point strategy to the international community to prevent the shift of billions of dollars each year from poor to rich countries.

He had said the above at a high-level panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI) on the sidelines of the UNGA.

The prime minister had urged rich nations to take immediate steps to return the “stolen assets” of developing nations.

PM Imran had said that this illicit cashflow was bleeding developing countries dry, and added that his government came to power with a robust public mandate to get rid of corruption.

“We have taken several initiatives domestically. What is needed is strengthening international cooperation to bring perpetrators of financial crime to justice,” he had said. “This bleeding of the poorer countries must stop. The international community must adopt decisive actions.”