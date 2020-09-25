Pakistan Army holds drills in Punjab, Sindh

RAWALPINDI: The troops of the Pakistan Army conducted military drills in Punjab and Sindh to validate operational plans besides enhancing preparedness, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to the statement, the drills were conducted in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab and Saleh Pat, Sindh and were witnessed by Karachi Corps Commander Lt. Gen Humayun Aziz.

Gen Aziz, the statement said, lauded the operational preparedness of the personnel and standard of the exercises.

Troops from Karachi and Pano Aqil garrisons participated in the field exercise.