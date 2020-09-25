﻿ No cases against journalists, activists with FIA: Mazari | Pakistan Today

No cases against journalists, activists with FIA: Mazari

by News Desk , (Last Updated 15 seconds ago)

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has refuted reports suggesting that the Federal Investigation Agency had registered cases against journalists and rights activists under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016.

In a series of tweets posted Friday, the minister said: “This was disturbing news so I checked and my information is that it’s incorrect. A private citizen has sent a complaint to FIA against around 12 journalists.

“FIA examines all complaints but no FIR has been registered and FIA can’t register a report under Peca without following the specified legal procedure,” the tweet added.

She urged anyone with “contrary evidence in terms of FIRs” to inform her so that she can follow up.

Mazari was responding to a tweet by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) which said it was “alarmed” by the reports of cases against journalists.

“We demand that the state refrain from such action and stop using the FIA to curb political dissent,” the commission said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, while responding to Mazari’s tweet, called upon those who “raised a hue and cry without confirmation” to apologise to the government and to the nation.



*

*

Top