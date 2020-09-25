No cases against journalists, activists with FIA: Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has refuted reports suggesting that the Federal Investigation Agency had registered cases against journalists and rights activists under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016.

In a series of tweets posted Friday, the minister said: “This was disturbing news so I checked and my information is that it’s incorrect. A private citizen has sent a complaint to FIA against around 12 journalists.

If anyone has contrary evidence in terms of FIRs do let me know so I can follow up further. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 25, 2020

“FIA examines all complaints but no FIR has been registered and FIA can’t register a report under Peca without following the specified legal procedure,” the tweet added.

She urged anyone with “contrary evidence in terms of FIRs” to inform her so that she can follow up.

Mazari was responding to a tweet by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) which said it was “alarmed” by the reports of cases against journalists.

HRCP is alarmed by the news in circulation that the FIA is registering cases against 49 #journalists and social media activists under #PECA regulations. We demand that the state refrain from such action and stop using the FIA to curb political #dissent. — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) September 24, 2020

“We demand that the state refrain from such action and stop using the FIA to curb political dissent,” the commission said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, while responding to Mazari’s tweet, called upon those who “raised a hue and cry without confirmation” to apologise to the government and to the nation.