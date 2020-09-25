Man caught disposing of minor’s body: police

KARACHI: Karachi police on Friday arrested from Shafiq Colony in Federal B Area a man while he was trying to dispose of the body of an 8-year-old boy he allegedly murdered after raping him.

A police official said the man was going to dispose of the body but was intercepted by the residents.

The boy was identified as Haris who had gone missing on Thursday evening.

The body had bruises on the neck and was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

A medico-legal officer (MLO) at the hospital confirmed that the boy has been raped before being murdered. He said they have found some evidence suggesting he was sexually assaulted but await a chemical examination report that would confirm the rape.

The body was handed over to his family after the medical examination for burial.

The police said the arrested man is a neighbour of the victim. Further investigation into the case is underway, they said.