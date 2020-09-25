Joblessness means not being employed or being jobless. Unemployment is a wide problem in our country. First, we have such a low educational quality. No attention is shown towards covering illiteracy rate. Our country is a developing country and needs skilled hands but unemployment has increased brain drain. If work and leisure are equally distributed, Pakistan can provide enough jobs to the public. However, corruption and nepotism rules everywhere in Pakistan along with the worrying matter of population explosion. Government must take actions to control population to meet the needs of people and provide education and job opportunities to be a developed nation.

Durdana Noor

Turbat