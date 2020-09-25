Govt wants to take parties along for public interest legislation: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government wants to take along other parliamentary parties for legislation regarding public interest.

Talking to National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday, the prime minister underscored that legislature has the most important role in protecting and upholding rights of the people under the Constitution and the law.

The premier said that the treasury members will continue to play their role for reforms and amendments required in the existing laws.

Meanwhile, the speaker convened a meeting of parliamentary leaders on September 28 to seek recommendations from the political leadership over the next elections and the upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) polls.

According to details, Qaiser dispatched invitation letters to the parliamentary leaders in the lower house, including Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Asad Mahmood, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sheikh Rasheed, Ghaus Bux Khan Mahar and Nawabzada Shahzeen Bugti.

The speaker asked all the parliamentary leaders to propose amendments to relevant laws, rules and procedures for the transparency of elections in Pakistan and GB.

On last Wednesday, President Dr Arif Alvi gave a go-ahead to holding of general elections for the GB Assembly on November 15. He had approved a summary regarding the polls sent to him by PM Imran. The legislative assembly was dissolved after it completed its five-year tenure on 24 June.