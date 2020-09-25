Drug fiend

Drug addiction is a monolithic and severe issue in our social boundary. It deduce a normal person into disorder actions. Drug consumers remain disrespected in the society. Drug separates a human from a community. It separates the generation from a reformist and enhanced life. Similarly, Drug dealers themselves know that drug devour the life of a human being in the term of devastating the complete life of entire family. Drug generates hundreds of diseases. It creates an irregular and meaningless life, meddles with the inner ego, and disturbs the mind. Drug only makes the society backward. Henceforth, I plea the government to take action against drug trafficking.

Sammi Mumtaz

Turbat